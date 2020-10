GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — The Guilford County Sheriff’s Office says they are investigating a shooting on a party bus that happened Friday night.

The sheriff’s office says multiple people were injured in the shooting on I-85 near I-73.

The exact number of patients being treated and the conditions of those involved is unclear at this time.

The suspect was on the bus, but is not at large.

Portions of the interstate are closed.

This is a developing story, and will be updated.