Guilford County deputies investigating homicide after man found dead

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — A homicide investigation is underway after a man was found dead in Guilford County, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

At 7:50 a.m. on Thursday, deputies were called to the 3600 block of Cannan Forest Road, Greensboro, regarding a possible assault victim.

When deputies arrived, they found Anthony Kristopher King, 20, dead from obvious traumatic injuries.

No suspect information was released.

Anyone with information on this homicide is asked to call Detective J. Robertson at (336) 641-5969.