Guilford County deputies cracking down on speeders

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Speedy drivers kept Guilford County deputies busy on Business 85 near Vickrey Chapel Road just outside Jamestown Tuesday afternoon.

Sheriff Danny Rogers says people in the county should expect to see more deputies patrolling the roads.

“You’d be surprised at the people who come through traffic stops that have warrants. You’d be surprised at the people who come through traffic stops who have no driver’s license. Over 40,000 people in Guilford County alone without a driver’s license,” Sheriff Rogers said.

The sheriff says all deputies are trained to enforce the rules of the road, which includes pulling people over for speeding.

“Don’t draw attention to yourself and then get irritated with us because the officers are out or the deputies are out doing their job,” Sheriff Rogers said.

While you may see more deputies issuing citations for traffic violations, the sheriff says you should know above all their goal is to serve and protect.

“When we work in an area where people are speeding we want to make sure that we are saving lives,” Sheriff Rogers said.

Sheriff Rogers says he expects the best from his deputies. He encourages those who have a complaint to contact Professional Standards.