Guilford County COVID-19 vaccine appointment registration to reopen Tuesday

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Guilford County health officials will reopen registration for vaccine appointments on Tuesday, according to a statement released on Friday by the Guilford County Department of Health and Human Services.

The full statement is provided below:

“The Guilford County Division of Public Health (GCDPH) is advising that registration for COVID-19 vaccination appointments will reopen on Tuesday, February 2, 2021 at 8 a.m. Vaccination clinics will be held on:

Thursday, February 4

Friday, February 5

Saturday, February 6

Approximately 5,000 appointments are available. Only those who have scheduled an appointment and received a confirmation should report to the vaccine sites. Walk-ins are not accepted

Appointments can be scheduled:

Online at www.healthyguilford.com

By phone at 336-641-7944 (Option 2) from 8:00 am-5:00 pm, until all appointment slots have been filled.

Those eligible to make an appointment are community members in Phase 1 (healthcare workers) and Phase 2 (aged 65 and older). Phase 1 healthcare workers should check with their employer directly to schedule an appointment as the process for employers is different.

COVID-19 vaccine clinics will be held at the following locations:

Mount Zion Baptist Church, 1301 Alamance Church Road, Greensboro, NC 27406

High Point University Community Center at Oak Hollow Mall, 921 Eastchester Drive, Suite 1230, High Point, NC 27262

Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W Gate City Blvd, Greensboro, NC 27403

To keep up with vaccination appointment openings, please:

Visit www.healthyguilford.com

Subscribe to our text message opt-in system by:

Text GC19 to 888777 for English updates

Text GC19S to 888777 for Spanish updates

Monitor the local media.”