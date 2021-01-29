Guilford County COVID-19 vaccine appointment registration to reopen Tuesday

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Guilford County health officials will reopen registration for vaccine appointments on Tuesday, according to a statement released on Friday by the Guilford County Department of Health and Human Services.

The full statement is provided below:

“The Guilford County Division of Public Health (GCDPH) is advising that registration for COVID-19 vaccination appointments will reopen on Tuesday, February 2, 2021 at 8 a.m. Vaccination clinics will be held on:

  • Thursday, February 4
  • Friday, February 5
  • Saturday, February 6

Approximately 5,000 appointments are available. Only those who have scheduled an appointment and received a confirmation should report to the vaccine sites. Walk-ins are not accepted

Appointments can be scheduled:

  • Online at www.healthyguilford.com
  • By phone at 336-641-7944 (Option 2) from 8:00 am-5:00 pm, until all appointment slots have been filled.

Those eligible to make an appointment are community members in Phase 1 (healthcare workers) and Phase 2 (aged 65 and older). Phase 1 healthcare workers should check with their employer directly to schedule an appointment as the process for employers is different.

COVID-19 vaccine clinics will be held at the following locations:

  • Mount Zion Baptist Church, 1301 Alamance Church Road, Greensboro, NC 27406
  • High Point University Community Center at Oak Hollow Mall, 921 Eastchester Drive, Suite 1230, High Point, NC 27262
  • Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W Gate City Blvd, Greensboro, NC 27403

To keep up with vaccination appointment openings, please:

  • Visit www.healthyguilford.com
  • Subscribe to our text message opt-in system by:
  • Text GC19 to 888777 for English updates
  • Text GC19S to 888777 for Spanish updates
  • Monitor the local media.”

North Carolina Coronavirus Hotline: 1-866-462-3821

