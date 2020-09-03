Guilford County Commissioners to decide on $5 million for school campus repairs

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Guilford County Commissioners could soon decide on approval for $5 million worth of projects to school campus infrastructure. The hope is that the improvements will help get students back in the classroom quicker and safer.

On Tuesday’s agenda, county leaders will hear a proposal to make upgrades to dozens of campuses.

The proposal is called the “Schools Capital Maintenance & Re-opening capital project.”

The money would come from the two-thirds bond that was originally designated for school security.

$1 million would be set aside to address windows that do not open properly on 38 school campuses; $2.2 million would go to address access control panels; $1.8 million will go to do repairs and replacements on HVAC units at 11 school campus.

The idea is to increase ventilation and safety at school campuses that were discovered to have these severe issues.

Ferndale Middle School in High Point, for example, was found to have most of its windows having some opening issue.

“With an older building, you expect some of those issues, because they are original to the building. But it’s definitely a concern,” Principal Leslie Kinard said.

The window in her office has to be propped open.

“You never want that to happen, because it’s an unsafe situation for students,” Kinard said.

Guilford County Schools representatives outlined that, if approved, it is still too early to tell when the improvements can be made.