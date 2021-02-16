Guilford County Commissioners send letter to governor, DHHS requesting more vaccines for school personnel

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Guilford County is hoping to get additional doses of the COVID vaccine ahead of educators and school workers making their appointments.

Skip Alston, the chair of the Guilford County Board of Commissioners, drafted a letter to Gov. Roy Cooper and the Department of Health and Human Services.

The county is requesting 15,000 more doses to get school personnel vaccinated.

K-12 educators, school personnel and day care providers can get the vaccine starting Feb. 24.