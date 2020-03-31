Guilford County Commissioners amend stay-at-home order

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Guilford County Commissioners on Monday night amended the stay-at-home order that is in effect as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

The amendment includes clarification for gatherings at funerals.

The amended language is as follows:

Funeral, mortuary, cremation, burial, cemetery, and related services. No more than ten (10) persons may attend (whether simultaneously or sequentially) any separate part of the funeral proceedings (for example, visitation, indoor service, graveside service, etc. are each a separate part of a funeral proceeding).

Regarding prayer and worship services, mass gatherings are still not permitted, however, an essential crew limited to no more than 10 people may gather to stream to a remote audience.

The county has expanded the order to allow auto sales online. In-person sales are not permitted through the duration of the order.

The county told Realtors that all face-to-face interactions should be avoided and open houses are not allowed. A buyer walkthrough can be held if an offer to purchase contract is in place and again at the time of closing.

You can read the full amended order by clicking here.