Guilford County chief district court judge reacts to governor’s plan for criminal justice reform, calls for bias training

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Guilford County’s chief district court judge said Tuesday she’s encouraged by Governor Roy Cooper’s formation of a task force to address racial inequality in North Carolina.

“I think it’s a great time for all of us that are involved in the judicial system to review policies and protocols and procedures,” said Judge Teresa Vincent.

She explained that everyone in the Guilford County courthouse will take part in implicit bias training.

“I’m not someone who’s going to sit on the sidelines and fail to act to make sure our judicial system is fair, is impartial,” she said. “All of us are in a position in someway to impact the lives of our citizens in some way, and so we want to make sure that all of us have the opportunity to be educated about implicit biases and to be on guard because we all have them.”

Judge Vincent told FOX8 she also wanted to address recent discrepancies in bail amounts given to curfew violators last week, following concerns from the public that higher bond amounts were given based on race.

“Race was not an issue, I’ll just say that we know that is beyond a shadow of a doubt. It wasn’t an issue, but there is an issue in a failure to follow the new guidelines,” she explained.

Under a policy enacted at the start of the year, class two or three misdemeanors should receive a written promise to appear or an unsecured bond.

For three men arrested for violating curfew, bond amounts ranged from $100-$500.

“They set the amounts based on what the officer said, but what they didn’t do is put those findings into writing, so that’s the problem. They did it based on a verbal report, and they didn’t record it,” Judge Vincent explained.

Activists across the country are calling for bail reform as conversations continue about racial equity.

Chief public defender John Nieman said that there are other options when it comes to the cash bail system, including a risk assessment.

“This is 2020, we should be in a situation where we can have electronic monitoring of people that they feel present a flight risk as opposed to a risk to the community,” he said.