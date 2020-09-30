Guilford County Board of Elections preparing for busy election season

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Local board of elections offices are dealing with new challenges for this election cycle.

Presidential elections are typically busier, but the coronavirus pandemic is adding to the workload to make sure everyone is able to vote quickly and safely.

Board of elections officials have been working for the past several months to make these preparations.

“This is unlike any presidential, obviously with any big election, we’re always dealing with high volumes. High volumes of voter registration, voters that want ballots, costs. This year it’s just exploded,” Guilford County Board of Elections Director Charlie Collicutt said.

By the end of August, the Board of Elections already saw double the amount of mail-in ballots requested than in 2016. On Sept. 29, the department reported nearly 60,000 ballots requested, and around 10,000 had already been sent back in to the office. All of those ballots mean the Board of Elections needs more help to count them.

“It’s a challenge, it is. It’s dealing with the quantity of that paper, running them through our high speed tabulators. It sounds really easy but it’s not. There’s a lot of checks that we have, a lot of chain of custody that we maintain. So it’s not just this incredibly process of getting things through. We do take our time to make sure that we’re accurate and to make sure nothing is being missed,” Collicutt said.

On top of those challenges, there’s also the issue of making sure there’s enough physical space for all of the people and the supplies.

“Along with ramping up the number of people you bring in, especially in this era of social distancing, you have to have more space. So one of the challenges for this election is where do I have the space, where do we have the space to store the ballots, the blank ballots, the voted ballots, the people working on the ballots. Those are all questions we’ve had to deal with this year,” he said.

There’s a push to make sure voters have plenty of opporuntities to vote early in person as well.

“There’s going to be a lot of opportunities. More opportunities than what voters had in 2016 and we think a lot of voters are going to take advantage of early voting where we have big facilities, big rooms, big gyms, big parking lots, and we can social distance while people vote over 17 days there,” the director said.

To help keep lines short and keep polling places from crowding, Collicutt recommends voting as early as possible.

“Early voting, especially with the hours we’re going to offer, early in that process of early voting there’s some sites that are very popular and might get some lines but there are sites that might have no lines, and so we’re going to try and get the word out on how those lines are going,” he said.

Typically, Guilford County has seen fewer people vote in person on Election Day during presidential elections because more people vote early.

If you do go in person to vote, you’ll notice a lot of the safety measures the Board of Elections has worked to put in place.

“Precinct officials are going to have masks and shields and will be cleaning. Voters are going to have one pen that they can use to sign and go vote, take home as a souvenir, so we’re going to do our best to social distance there and clean. As voters exit certain areas, we’ll go clean and be ready for the next voter,” the director said.

He says they have been working for months to make sure everything goes smoothly.

“And then also preparing for early voting and Election Day where we’re going to need poll workers, precinct officials and plenty of PPE, cleaning supplies, signage, curbside voting, all of those things just so voters can choose how they want to vote and be safe no matter what they do,” Collicutt said.

The Board of Elections says they are also seeing some changes in who will be working the polls this year.

“I think it is changing. I think a lot of our poll workers who are older, some with the safety precautions we’re going to have set up are still willing and able to do this, but, yeah, we are losing some experience. It’s not just some of our older poll workers, it’s throughout some of our experienced poll workers regardless of age,” he said

The good news is he says there are more people calling to try and volunteer this year.

Early in-person voting starts on Oct. 15 and runs through the end of the month. You can request a mail-in ballot until Oct. 27, but elections officials recommend you request one as early as possible to make sure you are able to receive it and send it back in time. For more voter information go to the Guilford County Board of Elections website or check out Your Local Election Headquarters.