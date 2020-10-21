Guilford County bailiff dies after positive coronavirus test, cause of death unclear; Greensboro courthouse closed

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Guilford County sheriff’s deputy who worked as a bailiff at the Guilford County Courthouse in Greensboro has died, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office said the bailiff left work feeling ill on Tuesday and went to the hospital. The bailiff was tested for the coronavirus and the test came back positive.

The bailiff passed away on Wednesday morning.

“At this time, no medical official has linked the positive COVID test result to the deputy’s death,” the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

“Today, our team suffered a terrible loss. No words can adequately express our sadness,” Sheriff Danny Rogers said.

On Monday, the bailiff spent some time in courtrooms 1C, 1D, 2B and 2C.

The Guilford County Courthouse in Greensboro will be closed for the rest of the week following the bailiff’s positive coronavirus test.

Senior Resident Superior Court Judge John O. Craig III released the following statement:

“Due to a positive COVID test result involving a county employee employed by the Sheriff’s Department, and the resulting need for contact tracing with quarantine precautions while awaiting test results, the Guilford County Courthouse in Greensboro will be closed to the public for the remainder of this week, October 21 at 2 P.M. through Tuesday, October 27 at 5 P.M. The Greensboro Courthouse will reopen to the public on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at 8 A.M. District Court first appearances and 50B court will continue to operate as scheduled. Secured custody cases in juvenile court will operate on Friday, October 23 and Monday, October 26, 2020. The court operations at the courthouse in High Point are unaffected and will remain open.”