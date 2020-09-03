Guilford County, ArtsGreensboro, High Point Arts Council to award $500,000 in grants to help struggling arts organizations

GREENSBORO, N.C. — ArtsGreensboro and the High Point Arts Council are working with Guilford County to award $500,000 in grants to help local arts organizations weather the pandemic.

On Aug. 6, the Guilford County Board of Commissioners set aside $500,000 from federal coronavirus relief funds to help nonprofit arts and culture organizations that were hit hard by pandemic-related business interruption since March 13.

“Arts and culture organizations are vital to a healthy, thriving community. They keep us rooted in our history and traditions but also help us branch out in our critical thinking and problem solving through creativity,” says Laura Way, President + CEO of ArtsGreensboro.

ArtsGreensboro and High Point Arts Council plan to move forward with a plan approved by the county that will focus on equity.

They aim to stabilize these arts and culture organizations while also providing jobs.

The grants will be a one-time infusion of emergency money.

All nonprofit arts and culture organizations that are eligible and apply will be reviewed by an Arts Greensboro and High Point Arts Council review panel.

The panel will, in turn, forward the selected organizations and funding recommendations to the Guilford County Emergency Management Office

Applicants can apply for amounts up to 10% of their most recent 3-year average operating budget. Culturally-specific nonprofit arts organizations may receive an additional $2,500.

These sums will not exceed $50,000.

Grant applications may be made online and will be accepted until 11:59 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 4, 2020.

Please visit https://www.artsgreensboro.org/grants-for-nonprofit-arts-culture-organizations/ to complete an application.