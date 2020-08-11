Guilford County ACES employees transition into new roles

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — The Guilford County School Board has addressed after-school care enrichment services (ACES) issues many viewers have reached out to FOX8 about.

FOX8 learned the board has asked community partners to step in so staff members can work given the fact so many children are learning virtually from home.

“We were all given a choice of a new position within Guilford County,” said Beth Menefee, a former ACES coordinator at Hunter Elementary School.

For the first time in two weeks, Menefee can breathe a sigh of relief.

“I’m happy to have a position,” Menefee said.

Menefee has managed the after-school care program at Hunter Elementary School for 21 years.

With COVID-19 keeping kids out of the classroom for at least the first nine weeks of the school year, Menefee and her colleagues thought they were out of a job. Now they have a list of open positions they can fill.

“You might be a teacher assistant, you might work in the office. You could take a lot of different positions,” Menefee said.

Menefee will stay at her home school and serve as the secretary-treasurer for the district’s virtual academy.

She’ll field phone calls from parents and answer questions about E-learning.

“In a way, it’s different but in a way, it’s not because it’s still dealing with the public,” Menefee said.

Once the remote learning period is over, ACES employees will have the opportunity to stay in their new positions or move back into their old ones.

“I love ACES. I love my kids and my parents. I’ve been doing it for so long but what I’m doing now is really new. It’s really exciting. It’s something new we’re doing in Guilford County,” Menefee said.

About 60 full-time employees were offered new positions within the Guilford County School District.

During Tuesday’s meeting, school board members shared that ACES employees were paid from March to June while childcare centers stayed open and state of emergency staffing was needed.

That money came from the ACES fund that parents pay into.