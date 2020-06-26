Guilford College President Jane Fernandes to step down

The above video accompanied a September 2014 article about Jane Fernandes becoming president of Guilford College.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Guilford College President Jane Fernandes will step down, according to a Friday news release.

The college says Fernandes announced her decision Friday and plans to leave her role as president on July 1, 2021.

After that point, she will become a member of Guilford College’s faculty.

In a letter to the community, Fernandes says she was already considering stepping down in 2022.

“Now with the increasing uncertainty of our altered reality that this pandemic is causing, I think it best to complete some of the hard decisions we need to make, assist the Board of Trustees with a transition, and allow another leader to envision and implement the structural adjustments in higher education that undoubtedly will follow this crisis,” she said.

Fernandes first entered the position on July 2014. She came to Greensboro to become who many believe is the first deaf woman to lead a college or university in the United States.

“I have loved my time as president and I am proud of the things we have done together,” Fernandes said in a statement. “When I arrived, my top priorities were to increase student enrollment, revitalize our curricular and co-curricular endeavors, and take care of our residence halls in need of attention. We have made significant advancements in all of these areas, and many others.”

Fernandes says she plans to work with the college’s Board of Trustees to ensure a smooth and successful transition of leadership.

“The board is grateful for President Fernandes’ many contributions to Guilford College,” said Board of Trustees Chair Ed Winslow III. “Jane’s tenure has been a period of progress and bold leadership. She has found new ways forward that are firmly grounded in Guilford’s noble and historic past rooted in our Quaker values. What has not changed is that Guilford remains a powerful advocate for liberal arts education, and it preserves the highest standards of intellectual excellence.”