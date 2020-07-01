Guilford College cuts personnel as cost-cutting measure after pandemic causes reduced revenue

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Guilford College President Jane K. Fernandes announced on Wednesday that the college will reduce its personnel as part of cost-cutting measures following reduced revenues this summer, the college said in a statement.



“This is a hard step to take,” Fernandes said. “But the COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated financial challenges for virtually all colleges and universities nationwide. We have to recognize and respond to these challenges.”



Personnel losses include 45 staff employees and five visiting faculty, approximately 15 percent of Guilford College’s workforce.

“The college will continue to offer degree programs that have attracted students from across the country for decades, along with the Guilford Edge, a reimagined educational experience focused on uncommon engagement in real-world learning,” the statement said.



“Our singular focus at this point is ensuring a great academic year for our students. And that begins with the safe and successful opening of campus next month. We look forward to welcoming our students, both new and returning, home to campus,” Fernandes said.