Guilford College community rallies to save job of employee

GREENSBORO, N.C.– Budget cuts are always tough, and with multiple universities across the country furloughing staff members or removing positions right now, Guilford College is no different.

University officials said they already had their financial woes, but COVID-19 made it that much worse.

Now the Guilford College community is rallying to save the job of one of its beloved and long-time department heads, James Shields, from the Bonner Scholarship Program.

The Bonner Foundation supplies scholarships across the country to students from diverse backgrounds in exchange for community service hours.

Those who’ve received the scholarship at Guilford College or worked closely with the program have said Shields is who made it what it is today.

“My response was, ‘is this still Guilford without James Shields? Who are we if we don’t have James Shields?’” said Barbara Lawrence, the vice president of diversity, equity and inclusion.

Lawrence told FOX8 that budget cuts are the reason for the removal of the Shields as well as Bonner Program Community Scholar Coordinator Susan May’s position.

Lawrence sent out a letter to the Guilford college community stating in part:

“The Bonner Program at Guilford College is among those experiencing great loss, as it now examines the consideration of transition to a new model of programming. Departing Director James Shields will be greatly missed. James gave 20 years of remarkable service to Guilford College while leading and mentoring hundreds of students as they learned about the challenges of white supremacy and exploitation, and, once informed, how to be responsibly engaged change agents in their community. He has been a giant not only on campus but also throughout the greater Greensboro area and the country — engaging with dozens of partners to develop high-impact service-learning initiatives across a variety of vital community concerns.”

The letter went on to say that Meagan McNeely will continue to serve as Bonner Coordinator along with shared leadership in the DEI Office “while the college adjusts to staff shortages as a result of the financial challenges experienced.”

It’s left many alumni and staff wondering why take from a program that exclusively helps first generation college students, immigrants and students of color.

Helping students like Bonner alumni, Zaynah Afada.

“I am originally from Togo, West Africa. I arrived in the U.S. in 2006,” Afada said.

She said her life was changed because of the program Shields built at Guilford College.

“Oh my God. James is the reason I got accepted into the program in the first place,” Afada recalled.

In 2016, Shields received the Guilford College Alumni Excellence award for being a pillar in the Guilford College community.

This year, the Bonner Foundation awarded him the ‘Community Cares’ award for his 20 years of community service.

“He’s the reason behind everything because he’s the person who has all the connections, and he’s the one who connects us to all these partners in the City of Greensboro and sometimes out in High Point,” Afada said.

It’s those same relationships fostered through the program that got her a fellowship with the City of Greensboro as a fair housing advocate.

Those same reasons are why Shield’s peers from the American Association of University Professors (AAUP) at Guilford College wrote a letter to the board of trustees asking for Shields and May to be reinstated.

“If we want to go forward, the vision that we have to have has to be not just naming our values but living them,” Pennell said.

Shields and May were among at least 40 faculty and staff members who were let go do to budget cuts, according to Lawrence.

Lawrence said their department is committed to preserving the Bonner program, and the amount of scholarships awarded has not been changed. She said they are working closely with the Bonner Foundation to ensure this.