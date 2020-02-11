Guardian for elderly arrested on abuse, neglect charges following death of 74-year-old man

ORLANDO, Fla. — A former guardian for the elderly and incapacitated who was accused of filing “do not resuscitate” orders without her clients’ permission has been arrested in Florida on felony charges, the Associated Press reports.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement says local authorities arrested Rebecca Fierle-Santoian in a county northwest of Orlando late Monday on charges of aggravated abuse of an elderly person and neglect of an elderly person.

The FDLE says in a news release that agents started an investigation into Fierle-Santoian following the death of a 74-year-old man under her guardianship in Tampa.

The case prompted the resignation of Florida’s director Office of Public and Private Guardians.