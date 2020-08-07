GTCC and NCWorks host Workforce Recovery Program

It’s an effort to tackle unemployment one job opportunity at a time.

NCWorks and Guilford Technical Community College teamed up Thursday morning to host “Operation Workforce Recovery” to help people displaced by COVID-19 find a job. They believe now is the time to invest in yourself and build your skills while you’re unemployed.

There are 8,000 open high-demand careers in Guilford County.

“There are a high number of them in the advanced manufacturing field. Certainly a significant amount in the health care or logistics field,” said Chris Rivera, the executive director of GuilfordWorks. The two entities want to help you navigate the open options. “Network with career center staff. Explore the various training opportunities available through the community college.”

These training programs can help build the skills you need for these careers in as little as four weeks.

“We do see a shift in the number of individuals that are coming into our facilities seeking training and employment assistance,” Rivera said.

Right now, there are 35,000 people in Guilford County still out of work. While that number seems steep, Greensboro is one of 20 cities whose employment is bouncing back.

This is why efforts like this workshop is a step in the right direction.

“The economy is recovering slowly,” Rivera said.

But there are still a lot of jobs that won’t return as quick as they were cut.

“Now is the time to upskill or re-skill yourself to become more competitive for those jobs that will be available in the near future,” Rivera said.

If you want more information about Operation Workforce Recovery, you can contact NCWorks or Guilford Technical Community College.