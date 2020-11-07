Group plans ‘We Protect Democracy’ rally for Saturday in downtown Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – One side is asking to count the vote. Another is asking to stop counting votes. It’s happening in the Triangle and around the country.

“Let’s unite and move forward because there is so much important work to do here,” said MaryBe McMillan with the North Carolina State American Federation of Labor and Congress of Industrial Organizations.

On Friday, downtown Raleigh was the site of a “Stop the Steal” peaceful protest. Demonstrators claimed election fraud was taking place.

“It’s called election day. Not election week. Not election month, or election season,” said organizer Joshua Flores. “I think we should do away with mail-in voting.”

It’s the same rhetoric President Donald Trump expressed during post-election speeches. So far, there has been no proof of any wrongdoing.

N.C. Team Democracy, along with dozens of grassroots organizations, planned a “We Protect Democracy Day of Celebration” event in downtown Raleigh Saturday afternoon at Halifax Mall.

“We need to out there, educating people about the process. It’s transparent. Folks are allowing, like in Pennsylvannia, observers to see the process,” McMillan said.

Organizers are also supporting election officials.

In North Carolina, under a court order, ballots have until Nov. 12 to get in as long as they were postmarked by Election Day.

“Our democracy isn’t broken and we need to listen to the will of the voters and respect the results, even if we don’t like them,” McMillan said.

The gathering is set for 1 p.m. Saturday at Halifax Mall.

Latest headlines from FOX8