Group agrees to the relocation of Salisbury Confederate statue ‘Fame’

SALISBURY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A Confederate statue located in Salisbury that has been the focal point of debate over the last few weeks is going to be moved, the City of Salisbury said.

The United Daughters of the Confederacy signed the original relocation agreement, and a notarized document was received by the mayor on Father’s Day, the city said.

“As Mayor of Salisbury, I have so many unarmed citizen leaders, from both the Black and White community to thank for this accomplishment,” Mayor Alexander said.

According to the release the UDC worked over the holiday weekend and agreed to the relocation of the Old Lutheran Cemetery on N. Lee Street.

Confederate generals and soldiers were already being honored at this location.

It is unclear at this time what exact time and day the statue will be moved.