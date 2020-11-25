Greensboro’s Small Business Saturday shopping will look different this year amid pandemic

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Shopping for Small Business Saturday will look different this year.

“Some days we’re kind of busy other days we’re pretty slow,” said Raeven Spencer, manager at Uptown Cheapskate.

She’s hoping more people come to her store to fill their holiday shopping lists.

“Basically everything is in store, but of course we post to social media to let them know the different sales we’ve got going on,” Spencer said.

Face coverings and floor markings are helping customers in this store shop safely.

“I just come in every week to find new pieces because I love the clothing,” said Taylor Orman, a shopper.

Inside Simply Meg’s on Battleground Avenue, workers are minimizing the number of customers by using an online signup.

“Everyone has one hour they can come in with their time slot they signed up for and they will safely shop the store,” said Meg Strader, owner of Simply Meg’s.

Strader has even gone the extra mile providing special assistance to customers with curbside drop-offs or even opening her store earlier than usual.

“Simply Meg’s is like a second family to us with our customers and they reached out and shown us how they are grateful and we are taking it seriously,” Spencer said. “The more we work together it’s the better we can go back to being normal.”