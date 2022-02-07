Greensboro’s gas prices aren’t as high as most

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Your gasoline prices in the greater Greensboro area have gone up – who hasn’t noticed? – but they remain slightly cheaper than state and national averages. Just beware what might happen later this year.

The government reported Monday that the average price of a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline nationally is $3.42, which is the highest it has been in eight years and up by 8 cents since last week.

The average price of a gallon of regular unleaded gas varies across the nation. (GasBuddy.com)

But in stations monitored across the Piedmont Triad by GasBuddy.com, the average is $3.19, which is two cents lower than what was found statewide. In Durham gas cost about a penny more than in Greensboro, on the average, and in Winston-Salem about a penny less.

The price as of Monday in Greensboro was up 6.4 cents per gallon from a week ago and 13.3 cents a gallon higher than a year ago, GasBuddy reported. A year ago at this time, you paid 90.5 cents less on the average.

Patrick DeHaan, petroleum analyst for GasBuddy. (Patrickdehaan.com)

Prices in the Greensboro area ranged from $2.99 a gallon, at an outlet in Asheboro, to as much as $3.49. GasBuddy tracks 586 outlets. The lowest price in the state was $2.79, which was in Denver, N.C., and the highest was $3.89.

National averages are up nearly $1 per gallon from 2021.

If you want someone to blame, Patrick DeHaan, GasBuddy’s chief analyst, said focus on the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, which pushed the cost per barrel of crude oil to $93 because of fears that an invasion could reduce the available petroleum supply this summer.

“The news is grim: motorists should expect even more price increases,” DeHaan said in the release, “with the larger jumps coming later this spring as a confluence of seasonal factors and the potential flare up in geopolitical tensions.

“Ultimately, the national average could be pushed to record territory by the start of the summer driving season.”