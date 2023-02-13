Let your teen be led by their own personal style choices, even if what they pick isn’t your idea of a typical prom dress.

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – The Parks and Recreation Department’s Greensboro Youth Council is collecting new and gently used prom wear and accessories for its Camille’s Closet and Theo’s Threads pop-up shops until March 10.

The program provides prom and special occasion outfits to hundreds of teens free of charge. Cash donations are also accepted.

Donation Guidelines

Items donated must have been purchased in 2018 or later and be free of stains, snags, rips and tears, in good working condition and include all accents such as beading, laces, buckles and snaps.

The program is in special need of plus-sized dresses and gowns and big and tall dress shirts and pants. Accessories, including shoes, purses, jewelry and ties are welcome.

Donation Locations

BackPack Beginnings, 3711 Alliance Dr.

Dillard’s, 150 Four Seasons Town Ctr.

Greensboro Youth Council, 200 N. Davie St. Suite #315

Griffin Recreation Center, 5301 Hilltop Rd.

Lindley Recreation Center, 2907 Springwood Dr.

Peeler Recreation Center, 1300 Sykes Ave.

Warnersville Recreation Center, 601 Doak St.

Camille’s Closet and Theo’s Threads pop-up shop will open from March 29 to March 31 at Four Seasons Town Centre. It is open to all middle and high school students.

This program is sponsored by Four Seasons Town Centre, BackPack Beginnings and Cheshire Center.