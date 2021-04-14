Greensboro working with bar owners to make nightlife scene safer

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A recent spike in violence in the downtown area of Greensboro has caused city officials to finally work with bar and club owners on a plan to bring safety to people enjoying the nightlife.

The North Carolina Bar Owners Association has planned a series of meetings.

The group of bar owners is working together towards a common goal, to combat violence while making sure nightlife establishments keep their doors open and people can enjoy themselves safely.

NCBOA said they have been approached by the City of Greensboro to help craft a new security ordinance.

This is not the first time the city has looked at a security ordinance, however, this is the first time they have asked for help from bar owners.

Members of NCBOA say they are working on inputs from all stakeholders. They have planned two meetings, both public Zoom meetings. The first is April 15 at 2 p.m., and the second will be April 21, at 2 p.m.

Members of NCBOA said they have an outline of proposed ideas for the ordinance meetings and plan to go over with the public and city officials to work towards a safer nightlife.

Proposed ideas:

Nightlife Safety Board

Security Plan

City Security

Law Enforcement

Appeals Process

Promoter Permits