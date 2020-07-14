Greensboro woman working with Parks & Recreation to bring educational, entertaining videos to local families

You may recognize her from the Greensboro Parks & Recreation Facebook Page, but before she was in front of the camera, Jennifer Hance was making an impact behind the scenes.

She taught orchestra and band in Guilford County Schools for five years.

After teaching, she transitioned into a new career with the City of Greensboro.

Hance has been with Greensboro Parks & Recreation for 13 years, 12 of those as director of the Music Center.

Now she’s in a new role as the community engagement coordinator.

“It’s been a really big change for me, but it’s been so much fun. It’s really allowed me to reach further out into the community and really engage with our city overall,” Hance said.

That’s the main idea behind the online videos that are meant to educate and entertain families, especially now.

“I think the most rewarding thing about my job is seeing the impact that Parks & Recreation has on our community and really seeing how we’ve been so essential even during this time of COVID-19,” Hance said. “Even though we aren’t necessarily having that face to face interaction, we really have such a positive impact on the community…seeing that firsthand has been really exciting for me.”

Hance says Greensboro Parks & Recreation hopes to continue virtual programming that has expanded during summer.

Visit Greensboro Summer Online for a look at virtual programs and activities.