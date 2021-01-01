Greensboro woman warns about porch pirates

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Ordering items online and getting them delivered to your doorstep is at an all-time high. A woman in Greensboro did so all year without problems until days before Christmas.

On Dec. 23, Lydia Deans’ home surveillance recorded a blue four-door car pulling up to her home on Bashford Lane in Greensboro. In less than 15 seconds a woman took all three of Deans’ packages off of her front stoop. These were packages she couldn’t wait to open from her father living in Wilson.

“I was really upset because I haven’t been able to see my father this year,” she said. “Those were very special gifts for Christmas.”

Five minutes after the theft Deans got another alert from her surveillance camera. It captured the same car back in front of her home and another person making a return.

“Opened all the packages and decided one of them they didn’t want so they brought that one back,” said Deans.

It left her frustrated, but she has a bigger concern about this happening to her neighbors.

“I was so upset about it because I know there’s a lot of older people in the neighborhood,” she said. “Probably getting medication or things from their loved ones that they can’t see this year.”

Deans’ neighbor Wanda Jeffries has lived in the neighborhood for 46 years.

“I’m actually not surprised,” she said. “It’s a sign of the times.”

Jeffries told FOX8 she orders almost everything online because of the coronavirus pandemic. She keeps a close eye on her front door camera too.

“In this day and time, we really have to be more careful as seniors because a lot of times we are the target.”

Deans didn’t let the porch pirates ruin her Christmas. She wants them to know she’s watching for them very closely.

“I’m going to be watching my camera while I’m at work,” said Deans. “I’ll be able to alert them with my own voice next time.”

Deans’ is thinking about getting more warning signs and having her packages delivered to an Amazon Locker.

“We may not catch you and our packages may be gone forever, but we see you.”

Greensboro police are working this case.