Greensboro woman listed in critical condition after being hit by car, police say

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Greensboro woman is in the hospital after being hit by a car on Saturday in Winston-Salem, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release.

Around 4:46 p.m., officers responded to a report of a crash in the 1300 block of North Martin Luther King Drive involving a pedestrian that had been hit in the road.

The preliminary investigation revealed that a 27-year-old Greensboro woman was crossing the road in traffic when she was hit by a 2012 Infinity sedan.

It appears the driver was temporarily blinded by the position of the sunlight and did not see the woman in the road, police say.

She was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Hospital and is listed in critical condition.

The crash remains an open investigation.

The Winston-Salem Police Department requests that anyone with further information regarding this incident contact CrimeStoppers at (336) 727-2800. You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook.