Greensboro woman killed, 3 others hurt in Burlington crash

BURLINGTON, N.C. — A Greensboro woman was killed in a crash in Burlington on Thursday afternoon, according to a news release from Burlington police.

At 1:56 p.m., officers were called to the scene of a crash at the intersection of South Mebane Street and Summit Avenue.

A 2015 Audi was headed west on South Mebane Street and crossed the center line, hitting a 2011 Hyundai that was headed east on South Mebane Street.

The driver of the Hyundai, Jessica Kate Downey, 41, of Greensboro, was taken to Alamance Regional Medical Center where she died from her injuries.

The driver of the Audi was taken to Alamance Regional and later to Duke University Hospital, where she is in serious condition.

Two passengers in the car with Downey were taken to Moses Cone Hospital where they are listed in serious condition.

The Burlington Police Department’s Traffic Enforcement Unit is investigating the crash.

Anyone with information on this crash is asked to call Burlington police at (336) 229-3500.