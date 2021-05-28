Greensboro woman dies from injuries after being hit by car in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A woman who was hit by a car in Winston-Salem on Saturday has died from her injuries, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release.

Around 3:39 a.m., officers responded to crash in the 1800 block of Ebert Road.

A 2019 Honda Civic was going south on Ebert Road when the car hit Ariel Patrice Wester, 31, of Greensboro.

She was taken to a local medical facility with life-threatening injuries. She died from her injuries on Friday.

Wayne Walser, 25, was charged with driving while impaired after the crash. There is no word on if he will face additional charges following Webster passing away.

The investigation is ongoing.

The Traffic Enforcement Unit asks anyone with information regarding this incident call the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700, Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800, or En Espanol at (336) 728-3904. The Text-A-Tip Program at (336) 276-1717 allows you to anonymously text tips, photos, and videos to the Winston-Salem Police Department. You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook.