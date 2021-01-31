Greensboro woman dies after hitting parked truck in High Point, police say

HIGH POINT, N.C. – A Greensboro woman died in a crash in High Point on Sunday, according to a High Point Police Department news release.

Around 1:45 p.m., HPPD officers responded to a single vehicle crash on West Green Drive just south of Trinity Avenue.

They found a white Mercedes SUV that had crashed through the chain link fence, hit a parked truck and bounced back into the right hand lane of West Green Drive.

The only person in the SUV, Lauren Lomax, 39, of Greensboro, was pronounced dead on the

scene.

The HPPD Traffic Unit is actively investigating this crash and additional information will be

forthcoming as it becomes available