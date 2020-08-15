Greensboro woman dies after airborne crash on I-40, police say

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — A Greensboro woman died after a vehicle she was driving went airborne during a crash on interstate 40 Saturday, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release.

At 3:54 a.m., Eboney Martinez, 36, of Greensboro, was driving a 2007 Chrysler Sebring west on interstate 40 west of the Business 85 exit.

Martinez’s vehicle ran off the road to the left and through the grassy median. The car went airborne, crashed into a bridge railing and came to rest in a creek bed, police say.

Martinez died as a result of the crash.

Interstate 40 West was shut down due to the crash but has since re-opened.

The GPD Crash Reconstruction Unit is conducting this active and on-going investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.org to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.