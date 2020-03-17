Greensboro woman delivering groceries to immunocompromised sister, urging others to practice social distancing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Sanitizing reusable bags at the doorstep, Madison Hill delivers an armful of groceries and medication to her twin sister, Scarlett.

Her sister was forced to self-quarantine five days ago due to a pre-existing heart condition and compromised immune system.

Madison explained that two years ago, her sister caught a virus which caused her to go into cardiac arrest.

“We can’t let that happen, so we’re just doing everything we can,” Madison said.

On top of delivering groceries, Madison started hanging flyers around downtown Greensboro about flattening the curve, referring to reducing the number of cases of coronavirus.

“If people take this seriously and start socially distancing themselves, I think we can have a better control for how long this is going to go on for,” Madison said.

The flyers urge people to stay home when possible and adhere to guidelines, recommending that people maintain a six-foot distance between them.

“It’s disappointing because...just because you think you can handle it doesn’t mean that you should go around and spread it and not take any precaution," Madison said. "I mean you should just treat yourself like one of the people who are susceptible or vulnerable to it."

She said that her sister will remain in isolation until cases slow.

“She’s my twin sister, so usually we’d be hanging out or doing whatever, so it’s been hard for both of us...we’ve been like Facetiming constantly and texting,” Madison said.