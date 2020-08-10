Greensboro woman charged with first-degree murder after man assaulted, killed, police say

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A man has died after he was allegedly assaulted on South Regional Road in Greensboro, according to police.

Greensboro police detectives arrested Angelica Marie Wiley, 23, of Greensboro, who has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with a stabbing.

On Sunday, police responded to the assault on the 500 block of South Regional Road.

On Monday, police announced that the victim, 33-year-old Michael Tyrone Mayo Jr., of Greensboro, died of his injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.