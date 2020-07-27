Greensboro woman accused of abusing 2 children, ages 10 and 12

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Greensboro woman is facing charges after allegedly abusing two children, according to court documents.

Kristen Michelle Kemper, 35, is charged with two counts of intentional infliction of child abuse with serious physical injury, one count of misdemeanor assault on a child under 12 and one count of felony assault with a deadly weapon on emergency personnel.

Court documents say on Saturday, Kemper assaulted two children that were ages 10 and 12.

Kemper allegedly gouged the children’s eyes and tried to suffocate one with a pillow. Both children also had cuts on their bodies.

Kemper also allegedly assaulted a police officer with a large rock.

Her bond was set at $50,000.

In court Monday, the district attorney recommended a mental health evaluation.

After the mental health evaluation, her bond will be reduced to $30,000 secured.