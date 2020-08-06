Greensboro, Winston-Salem make list of ‘Best Cities for Newly Remote Workers Who Value Affordability’

Winston-Salem (File, WGHP)

Winston-Salem (File, WGHP)

Two Piedmont Triad cities have made FinanaceBuzz’s list of the “25 Best Cities for Newly Remote Workers Who Value Affordability.”

FinanceBuzz looked at the cost of living, Wi-Fi speed, delivery options, parks per capita, proximity to a major airport and affordable three-plus-bedroom homes on the market to make their list.

Winston-Salem came in at No. 15 on the list.

Greensboro was ranked No. 22.

Kansas City, Missouri, was ranked No. 1 on the list.

To see the full list and read more about each city on it, click here.

