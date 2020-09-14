Greensboro Transit Authority asks for help renaming SCAT

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro’s Specialized Community Area Transportation, better known as SCAT, is getting a new name.

The Greensboro Transit Authority announced the plan Monday.

SCAT offers transportation to thousands of people with disabilities so that they can get to healthcare appointments, jobs, recreation and more.

“The name transition is intended to align the service with the decades of evolving service provision and customers served in the Gate City,” GTA said.

The transit authority is asking the public to help by participating in the first two rounds of input.

Name suggestions can be submitted online at ridegta.com or by calling (336) 412-6309.