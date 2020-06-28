Greensboro teen writes heartfelt letter to encourage people to wear masks

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A 16-year-old Greensboro girl wrote a heartfelt letter, urging others in her community to wear masks.

Grace Layman has asthma and wears a mask in public for her health.

She wrote “I wear a mask” after she saw backlash against Greensboro Mayor Nancy Vaughan’s face mask requirement.

Medical experts say wearing a mask is an important way to stop COVID-19 from spreading.

Grace hopes that by sharing why she wears a mask others will feel more inclined to wear one as well.

Here is the message she shared on Facebook:

“I wear a mask because…

I wear a mask because I have asthma and am at risk if I contract COVID-19, I resonate with others who are at risk therefore I wear a mask for them and they and all others should wear a mask for me. I wish others know how degrading it feels as someone at risk to hear them say “I am a healthy person I should be able to do whatever I want, those who are sick or at risk should stay home.”

I wear a mask because cases continue to rise where I live.

I wear a mask because I understand that being young and “having a immune system” isn’t enough to protect me or others.

I wear a mask because I am educated enough to understand how easily sneeze and cough particles move.

I wear a mask because I am educated on the second and third wave of Spanish flu which were even more deadly than the first.

I wear a mask because while having some grasp on public health and biology I understand I am not a public health professional and therefore I should listen to those who are.

I wear a mask because I understand the importance of putting public health before my “personal freedoms”.

I wear a mask because I have elderly loved ones who I care about.

I wear a mask because I would like to be able to return to school sometime.

I wear a mask because I want my peers to graduate traditionally not in a drive through.

I wear a mask because I want to be able to attend college and enter the medical field.

I wear a mask because I care about the nurses and doctors who risk their lives everyday to keep others alive.

I wear a mask because I have compassion, I understand that by wearing a mask I am giving up some comfort in order to ensure others do not get sick and die.

I wear a mask because I love. I love those who I do not even know. I love them and I care for them and so I feel an obligation to protect them.“