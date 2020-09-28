Greensboro taking steps toward more transparency with police

GREENSBORO, N.C. — City officials in Greensboro say they plan to spend more time studying police interactions with the public and to regularly release information on police officers’ job performance.

The News & Record reported Sunday that a memo from the city’s manager to council members outlines three steps.

A member of a citizens review board will regularly review at random nine police interactions with citizens.

The city will also open an online portal for people to give impressions of police actions without having to file a formal complaint.

The city will also offer an online “dashboard” of data about police encounters with residents.