Greensboro Swarm hold annual Holiday Shopping Spree to bring cheer

The coronavirus pandemic couldn’t stop the Greensboro Swarm from holding its annual Holiday Shopping Spree to help families in need.

FOX8 tagged along on the day the gifts were picked up from the Academy Sports in Greensboro.

The gifts were headed to kids who attend the Salvation Army Boys and Girls Clubs and the YMCA of Greensboro.

The challenges were great this year, but the Swarm, along with many dedicated volunteers, made it happen.

