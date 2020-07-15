Greensboro staffing company holds drive-through job fair

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Since COVID-19, businesses are struggling to fill positions and workers are having trouble landing interviews.

Ronald Hunter never thought he’d be searching for a job during the middle of a pandemic. Let alone interviewing from the driver’s seat of his car.

“It’s, it’s been pretty rough actually,” Hunter said.

Hunter, who grew up in Greensboro, has worked in shipping and receiving for most of his life and at one point moved to Massachusetts for work. He is happy to be back in his hometown but he is finding the job search difficult and awkward. Hunter is used to walking into an office and shaking the interviewer’s hand but now handshakes are a thing of past since the coronavirus crisis.

“The job search itself has been pretty weird because I’m not used to it just being so stand-offish,” Hunter said.

He heard about the job fair at Bright Plastics, a custom injection molding company, from his niece who used to work there. The drive-through application process was a first for him.

“It’s pretty easy, you drive up they ask you questions, it’s not invasive or intrusive or anything. Just getting to know them and they get to know you,” Hunter said.

Alasha Jones works for BelFlex, the staffing agency that’s partnering with Bright Plastics to fill machine operator positions.

“If we can get 15-20 [applicants] we’ve done our job for today,” Jones said.

The agency is getting creative to help people find employment. They’ve never had a drive-through job fair before.

“This is actually a welcome change. It’s safer,” Hunter said.

Hunter is hoping for the best — a new job and a steady income.

Representatives at BelFlex tell FOX8 they plan to hold more drive-through job fairs like the one on Wednesday to help people find work. If you missed today’s fair you can call BelFlex at (336) 547-1994 for information on the next one.