Greensboro Sportsplex to act as emergency shelter for homeless people

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- The Greensboro Sportsplex will now act as an emergency shelter for people who are homeless.

It will open Friday at 8 a.m.

City officials paired with Moses Cone Memorial Hospital and the Interactive Resource Center to provide the services.

It's a move that's taking a lot of creativity and quick thinking.

"This is definitely something we haven't dealt with before," said Brooksann McKinney, with Moses Cone Memorial Hospital.

Greensboro officials want to make sure everyone is covered during the COVID-19 crisis.

"We are just helping the people that are unsheltered right now in our community," McKinney said.

They believe they will be able to house somewhere between 50 to 100 people.

"We'll have a screening process and intake and registration. We're definitely going to be using the guidelines when it comes to six feet apart," McKinney said.

McKinney said this a voluntary shelter and only for individuals who are healthy.

This will not be a place for people who are sick to quarantine.

The IRC will have staff on hand.

"Then Cone Health is going to have nurses to help out as well as a physician," McKinney said.

There will also be other agencies present like the Greensboro Police Department to help with other supplies.

"There are already bathrooms on site. We'll be bringing food in, but we'll make sure we'll stay within guidelines of that," McKinney said.

As the coronavirus outbreak continues to worry many people, it can be even scarier for those without a place to lay their head.

"It's very lonely and we want people to have a community," McKinney said.