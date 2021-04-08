Greensboro sports fans excited for potential game betting bill

The Super Bowl pool is shown in the Fan Duel app on Friday, Jan. 31, 2020.

A draft bill was sent to the State Capitol Wednesday that would allow people to bet on sports games while putting money back into stimulating the economy.

Senators Jim Perry and Paul Lowe filed Senate Bill 688, also known as the “Revenue Bill,” which would approve and enacts NC sports betting.

The bill would allow online state sports betting authorized by the North Carolina Education Lottery Commission. Furthermore, it would open at least 10 online sports wagering licenses.

Some college sports fans are excited to bet money knowing it’s giving back to the community.

“That’s big I mean, we need it any dollar we can towards schools is a good thing,” said Nick Persico, Greensboro resident and UNC fan.

According to Lowe, the bill could bring nearly $50 million in revenue for the state’s educational system.

According to the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction, about 30 percent of lottery revenue goes to education. Net proceeds go to education expenses, including reduced class size in early grades, academic prekindergarten programs, school construction, and scholarships for needy college and university students.

Lowe said, if the gaming bill passes, the revenue it brings in will fall under the state lottery.