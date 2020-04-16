Greensboro small business owners face uncertainty as one relief program runs out of money

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Some small business owners face an uncertain future as one of the Small Business Administration’s programs hits its limit.

Thursday the SBA’s Paycheck Protection Program reached the $349 billion cap, and no new applications will be accepted.

Small business owners in Greensboro said the process to apply for the program has left them with few answers about what they will receive.

“The easiest word is chaotic,” said John Hill. He owns Autotrends, an auto repair shop in downtown Greensboro.

Hill explained that he submitted a successful application for relief last week.

“There’s been no update since then, I’ve reached out several times asking for an update, and the people I can reach say they’re forbidden from giving any updates because there’s no accessible information,” Hill said.

Daniel Weatherington owns Gate City Candy Company on outh Elm Str. et He said Thursday that he was notified his application was approved but hasn’t received further guidance.

“I haven’t received any of the funds yet, and there’s no exact time frame for when that may happen,” he said.

Out of nearly a dozen small businesses, only two owners reported receiving part of the funding they applied for from the SBA.

“It can definitely be a little disheartening,” Brian Hart of Krave Greensboro said about the process to apply. “You’ll be right up to the finish line, almost done with everything, everything is all good, and then you’ll hear something new, and you’ll have to start all over from scratch.”

Weatherington said while he qualified for the Paycheck Protection Program, he isn’t sure about other relief options from the SBA.

“It clearly stated on there that there was a $10,000 advance to help small businesses, I got an email from the SBA saying that’s not exactly true, that it’s $1000 per employee,” he said.

The SBA says it’s processed 14 years worth of loans in less than 14 days. Leaders are urging Congress to allocate more funds for the PPP.

Several business owners told FOX8 they’re grateful they started the process when they did.

“That was a weight lifted off my chest,” Weatherington said.