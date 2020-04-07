Greensboro single mother applies for jobs amid coronavirus outbreak

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- The coronavirus pandemic has forced many public service and advocacy groups to take a step back and learn to help people from afar.

FOX8 shared information on NC Works' new texting service that connects people who've lost their jobs with resources and potential employers.

In just two weeks, NC Works has received 7,060 text messages.

A representative with the organization tells FOX8 there are more than 1,500 jobs open in Guilford County right now. But people are still struggling.

"I get up to feed my kids. And whenever nap time comes, that's 'me-time,' so I get out my tablet, and I just apply for as many jobs as I can," Shatara Williams said.

It's her new routine.

"It's been about a few weeks now without working," Williams said. "It's been really rough."

She, like hundreds of thousands of others in North Carolina, lost her job because of the global pandemic.

"Right when the coronavirus started, they stopped work for all people," Williams said.

The Greensboro mom is doing everything she can now to provide for her family.

"I'm a single mom of three little girls," Williams said.

She's looking at jobs that interest her and jobs that would be new experiences.

"I actually have over eight years with customer service," Williams said. "It's a little discouraging, but when you need a job, you do what you have to do and you keep applying."

Williams is one of more than 2,658 people in Guilford County who has texted NC Works in the past couple of weeks.

So far, she hasn't had any luck.

"It's almost like [employers] have no other choice but to turn people away because there's too much going on right now," Williams said.

But she has faith that she'll be able to take care of her family again soon.

"I've just been praying that something opens up," Williams said. "Right now, it's a struggle. I just want to find something. My girls are my everything, so taking care of them...that's my biggest goal."

Williams tells FOX8 the most important thing for people in her position to do right now is to stay positive and to keep applying for jobs.