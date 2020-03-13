Greensboro Science Center will be closed for at least 2 weeks due to coronavirus

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- The Greensboro Science Center will be closed for a minimum of two weeks due to the coronavirus, according to a GSC news release.

The closing begins Friday, March 13, and the GSC will be closed until at least March 27.

Staff will continue to assess all aspects of this rapidly evolving situation during this two-week period, officials with the science center say.

"This is a very tough decision," said Glenn Dobrogosz, CEO of the GSC. "Given that the GSC is already seeing record attendance and we are just now heading into our peak season, we know this is going to hurt. But, our guests, colleagues and amazing animals will always come first."

Dobrogosz continues, "To all citizens of Greensboro, thank you for your support, understanding and patience. Please be assured that our team and animals are doing great. This too will pass and the GSC looks forward to so many amazing projects that will bring science and tourism to the forefront of our community’s bright future."

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video