Greensboro Science Center closed due to winter storm, power outages

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Greensboro Science Center is closed on Saturday due to inclement weather and power outages across Guilford County.

A winter storm warning is in effect until 12 p.m. on Sunday in the following counties:

Caswell

Forsyth

Guilford

Rockingham

Stokes

Power outages and tree damage are likely due to the ice, and travel could be dangerous.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.

Visit drivenc.gov for updates on the road conditions.