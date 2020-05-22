GREENSBORO, N.C. — Say hello to the newest members of the Greensboro Science Center family!

GSC announced Thursday that the center is now home to a group of young, female fishing kittens.

Now, all that’s left is to name them.

GCS asks the public to comment on their Facebook post with name suggestions by 5 p.m. Friday, May 22, for consideration.

Greensboro Science Center asks for help naming fishing kittens (Greensboro Science Center)

The center asks that you only submit individual names, not pair names like Peanut Butter and Jelly, as cute as that may be.

