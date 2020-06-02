Greensboro Science Center asks for help naming 2 fishing kittens

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Greensboro Science Center needs your help naming two new fishing kittens!

The science center says the two female fishing cats were born on April 3.

They collected suggestions from the public over social media on May 21, and narrowed the 1,300-submission list down to six pairs of names.

Trout and Coral

Perch and Koi

Katara and Korra

Hera and Athena

Arani and Arushi

Talise and Koshi

The Greensboro Science Center opened the naming process up to voting via a Google Form. The deadline is 5 p.m. Tuesday.

“We had an overwhelming response from the public with over 1300 name submissions!” Jessica Hoffman-Balder, VP of Animal Care and Welfare, said. “Thank you everyone for participating! There were so many great names but keeper staff have narrowed it down to these final options based on their meanings or relation to the cats. Help us decide which pair best fits these two little girls.”