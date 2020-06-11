Greensboro school resource officer talks about how the SRO role is changing

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Some parents feel safer with a school resource officer at their child’s school. They believe these officers help ward off any dangers.

But they do a lot more than that.

FOX8 spoke with Officer Aaron Griffiths, the SRO at Page High School in Greensboro.

He watched some of his students take to city streets and protest over the weekend while he was on duty.

Griffiths says, even during this tense time, his students were happy to see him. He believes being an SRO is about building relationships and making a difference in these teenagers’ lives.

“My job is first to protect the students and the staff,” he said.

To Griffiths, being a SRO is a role that’s more than just wearing a uniform and a badge.

“I love the students here,” he said.

For more than a decade, Griffiths has made his home at Page High School.

He considers these teenagers members of his family and celebrates their graduations and victories.

“I have a one-on-one relationship with most of the students,” Griffiths said. “I travel to their away games, just to watch them play.”

He also watches them learn from their mistakes.

“We do more than just arrest kids at school,” he said.

From October to March of last school year, Griffiths says SROs in Guilford County had over 1,8000 interactions that could have resulted in criminal charges.

“We only charged 27 adult criminal charges out of those over 1,800,” he said. “94 percent of the cases we have, that we were involved in criminally, are diverted to other programs or just relayed to the school.”

He says he and other SROs across the county try to do what’s best for their students.

“We are very aware of the school to prison pipeline,” he said. “My main goal is to keep them out of the judicial system. So that they will actually get every chance they can in the future.”