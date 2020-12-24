Greensboro roommates cash in on $175,114 jackpot

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Ivan Da Silva and Marcelo Cremonese, both of Greensboro, cashed in on Friday’s $175,114 Cash 5 jackpot, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

The roommates bought their winning ticket using their own numbers from the Big Boys Market on West Market Street in Greensboro.

Da Silva and Cremonese claimed their prize Monday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh.

They split the jackpot and each took home $61,947 after required federal and state tax withholdings.

Carolina Cash 5 tickets are $1 and drawings are held every night. Tuesday’s jackpot is $165,000.