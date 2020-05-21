Greensboro restaurants prepare to reopen

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Counting down to dining out. People in the Piedmont Triad are ready to return to their local restaurants.

But will those businesses be ready for them? Owners have a lot of changes to make before 5 p.m. on Friday.

“We moved the tables. There are marks on the floor, to divide things by six feet,” Steve Rodermond said.

There are Xs marking the spots where customers won’t be able to sit and share a meal at Rodermond’s restaurant, Rody’s Tavern.

“Friday at five o’clock, we’re allowed to open for dine-in business at 50 percent capacity, with tables spaced out,” he said. “We are set and ready.”

Rodermond and his staff worked all day Thursday to clean the restaurant so diners are as protected as possible when they stop in for a meal.

“We’ve had a lot of calls, a lot of responses on Facebook, and even call-aheads. So we’re expected to be busy,” he said.

Down the street at Elizabeth’s Pizza, staff is putting off reopening.

“The first thing I thought was, it’s a great thing. The second thing I thought is, we should have been given more time,” owner Mario Pugliese said.

He’s using that time to put up signs and stickers on the floor, and rework the layout of the dining room.

Pugliese also needs extra time to stock his kitchen.

“There’s a shortage of meat and bread,” he said. “All of the other restaurants, they were closed before. Now, they’re rushing to restock the restaurants, so the vendors are not prepared for that.”

While he wants the business, Pugliese doesn’t want to risk anyone’s safety, including his staffs’.

“We want to do this carefully, so we do it the right way,” he said.

Pugliese hopes to open the dining room next week.

Other establishments, like M’Coul’s Public House have posts online sharing strong feelings about opening too early.

On Facebook, the restaurant’s page reads, “This is irresponsible. We have received zero guidance on how to do this safely..and 2 days isn’t enough to prepare, rehire, retrain on a holiday weekend no less.”